Panasonic (PCRFY) vs. GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Financial Contrast

Panasonic (OTCMKTS: PCRFY) and GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Panasonic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of GoPro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Panasonic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of GoPro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Panasonic and GoPro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panasonic 2.22% 9.48% 2.80% GoPro -15.50% -40.56% -17.17%

Dividends

Panasonic pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. GoPro does not pay a dividend. Panasonic pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Panasonic and GoPro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panasonic 0 0 1 0 3.00 GoPro 3 9 0 0 1.75

GoPro has a consensus price target of $7.55, suggesting a potential upside of 60.30%. Given GoPro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoPro is more favorable than Panasonic.

Volatility & Risk

Panasonic has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoPro has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Panasonic and GoPro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panasonic $67.93 billion 0.49 $1.39 billion $0.60 23.99 GoPro $1.18 billion 0.58 -$182.87 million ($1.06) -4.44

Panasonic has higher revenue and earnings than GoPro. GoPro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panasonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Panasonic beats GoPro on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is engaged in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, AVC Networks, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other. The Appliances segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer electronics, air-conditioners, cold chain and devices. The Eco Solutions segment is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of lighting fixtures, lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment, air purifiers and nursing-care-related products. The AVC Networks segment is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of products, such as aircraft in-flight entertainment systems, personal computers, and social infrastructure systems equipment. The Automotive & Industrial Systems segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of automotive products, energy products, industrial devices and factory solutions.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video. It also offers mounts and accessories comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps. GoPro, Inc. markets and sells its products through retailers and wholesale distributors, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs, Inc. and changed its name to GoPro, Inc. in February 2014. GoPro, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

