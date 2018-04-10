BidaskClub Lowers GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Strong Sell

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GPRO. Citigroup cut their price target on GoPro from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase set a $9.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $10.50) on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. 2,631,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,034. The company has a market capitalization of $713.38, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. GoPro has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.19 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sharon S. Zezima sold 14,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $83,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $62,850.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,562.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

