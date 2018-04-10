Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Western Digital (WDC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,161 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Western Digital worth $48,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $227,519.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,401.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 10,767 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,123,967.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,520.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,704 shares of company stock valued at $23,780,295 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,880. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26,116.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 1.93%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

