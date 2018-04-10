Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,478 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Exterran worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 7,962.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 59.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear bought 2,100 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $57,876.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Girish Saligram sold 7,500 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $226,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTN opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Exterran Co. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.73, a PE ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Exterran had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.50 million. research analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exterran from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

