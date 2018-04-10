Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $58.83 Million Position in Hewlett-Packard (HPQ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 875,173 shares during the quarter. Hewlett-Packard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Hewlett-Packard worth $58,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Hewlett-Packard by 1,153.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Hewlett-Packard by 439.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,236 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett-Packard in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett-Packard in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett-Packard by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Enrique Lores sold 302,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $7,060,435.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,282.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ron Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett-Packard stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,755,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,762,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,107.75, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Hewlett-Packard has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $24.75.

Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Hewlett-Packard had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. analysts predict that Hewlett-Packard will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Hewlett-Packard’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett-Packard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett-Packard from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett-Packard in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett-Packard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett-Packard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hewlett-Packard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

About Hewlett-Packard

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

