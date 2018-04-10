Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Holdings Lifted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,213 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Zimmer Biomet worth $37,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,027,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,716,000 after buying an additional 521,124 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,277,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,961,000 after buying an additional 357,302 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,777,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,488,000 after acquiring an additional 612,044 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,662,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,932,000 after acquiring an additional 662,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,644,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,124,000 after acquiring an additional 340,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Bryan C. Hanson acquired 25,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,001,215.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 20,826 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $2,414,774.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.35.

ZBH traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.29. 1,186,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,110. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $133.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $21,366.99, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

