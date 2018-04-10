GPU Coin Price Up 264.7% Over Last Week (GPU)

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded 211.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. GPU Coin has a market capitalization of $314,513.00 and approximately $93,778.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GPU Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded up 264.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin Profile

GPU Coin (CRYPTO:GPU) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The official website for GPU Coin is gpucoin.usedgpus.com. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin.

Buying and Selling GPU Coin

GPU Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy GPU Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GPU Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GPU Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

