Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Group

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 780 ($11.02) to GBX 785 ($11.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Grafton Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($11.31) to GBX 920 ($13.00) in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 850 ($12.01) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 830 ($11.73) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.94) to GBX 850 ($12.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grafton Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 847.86 ($11.98).

Shares of GFTU stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 766 ($10.83). 1,055,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,986. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 641.77 ($9.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 851 ($12.03).

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/grafton-group-plc-ut-1-ord-1-c-gftu-given-hold-rating-at-jefferies-group-updated-updated-updated.html.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.