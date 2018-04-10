Gramercy Property Trust Inc. (GPT) Receives $27.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gramercy Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Gramercy Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Gramercy Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price target on shares of Gramercy Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of GPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 265,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,302. The firm has a market cap of $3,529.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Gramercy Property Trust has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $31.26.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Gramercy Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Gramercy Property Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Gramercy Property Trust’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

