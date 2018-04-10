Grand City Properties (GYC) PT Set at €23.00 by Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €23.00 ($28.40) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GYC. Goldman Sachs set a €18.80 ($23.21) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.20 ($24.94) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC set a €29.00 ($35.80) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Commerzbank set a €21.00 ($25.93) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.12 ($28.54).

Shares of FRA:GYC traded down €0.11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €19.50 ($24.07). 209,496 shares of the stock traded hands. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($20.51) and a one year high of €20.14 ($24.86).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA operates as a real estate company in Germany. The company invests in, purchases, redevelops, sells, and manages real estate properties located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg, as well as in Berlin.

