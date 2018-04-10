Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Ladenburg Thalmann began coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Elm Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of GECC stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $98.54, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.51. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $11.37.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

In other Great Elm Capital news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $65,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,235 shares of company stock valued at $278,217 over the last quarter.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is focused on generating interest and capital appreciation by investing in the capital structures of middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company also focuses on making multi-year investments, primarily in secured and senior unsecured debt instruments that it purchases in the secondary markets, though it may also originate investments or acquire them directly from issuers.

