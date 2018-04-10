Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,737 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 947.4% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 65.9% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $5,743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438 in the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $185,578.38, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

