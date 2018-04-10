Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,274.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $15.24 million and approximately $9,274.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002965 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00743459 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014533 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00179010 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00039610 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00059162 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

