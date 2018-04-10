GridCoin Price Tops $0.0363 on Top Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $14.18 million and approximately $20,678.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 390,312,753 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

