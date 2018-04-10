Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 525,050 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Grifols worth $28,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 8,372.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. HSBC raised Grifols from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grifols from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13,806.68, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Grifols has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics.

