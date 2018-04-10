Comparing Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) and Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

Winmark (NASDAQ: WINA) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Winmark pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Group 1 Automotive pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Group 1 Automotive pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Winmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Winmark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Winmark and Group 1 Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $69.75 million 7.31 $24.56 million N/A N/A Group 1 Automotive $11.12 billion 0.12 $213.44 million $7.73 8.00

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Winmark.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Winmark and Group 1 Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A Group 1 Automotive 1 6 1 0 2.00

Group 1 Automotive has a consensus price target of $81.57, suggesting a potential upside of 31.91%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than Winmark.

Volatility & Risk

Winmark has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Winmark and Group 1 Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 35.22% -136.28% 48.56% Group 1 Automotive 1.89% 15.85% 3.45%

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats Winmark on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation is a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise. The Company operates through two business segments: franchising and leasing. The franchising segment franchises value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade and consign merchandise. The leasing segment includes Winmark Capital Corporation, its middle-market equipment leasing business and Wirth Business Credit, Inc., its small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 1,186 franchised stores across the United States and Canada. The Company operates a middle-market equipment leasing business through its subsidiary, Winmark Capital Corporation. Its middle-market leasing business serves large and medium-sized businesses and focuses on technology-based assets. Additionally, the Company operates a small-ticket financing business through its subsidiary, Wirth Business Credit, Inc.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The Company operates through three segments: the U.S., which includes the activities of its corporate office, the United Kingdom and Brazil. The Company owned and operated 224 franchises, representing 32 brands of automobiles, at 171 dealership locations and 47 collision centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.