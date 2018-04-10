Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Stake Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,556 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.43% of Group 1 Automotive worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 74,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 344,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $6,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 28,519 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,283,231.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,681,706.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 40,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $3,175,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Buckingham Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

GPI opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,300.28, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

