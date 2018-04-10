Growers International (GRWI) Price Tops $0.84

Growers International (CURRENCY:GRWI) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. Growers International has a market cap of $990,041.00 and approximately $1,140.00 worth of Growers International was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Growers International has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One Growers International coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00012272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00088175 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033140 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046970 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001991 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007023 BTC.

About Growers International

GRWI is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Growers International’s total supply is 1,182,168 coins. Growers International’s official website is growersintl.com/coin. Growers International’s official Twitter account is @growersintl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Growers International

Growers International can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Growers International directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growers International must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Growers International using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Growers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Growers International and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.