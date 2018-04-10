GuccioneCoin (GCC) Market Cap Reaches $91,617.00

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, GuccioneCoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One GuccioneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. GuccioneCoin has a market capitalization of $91,617.00 and $2.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.50 or 0.01673510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007745 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017531 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00027955 BTC.

GuccioneCoin Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC. GuccioneCoin’s official website is guccionecoin.wordpress.com.

Buying and Selling GuccioneCoin

GuccioneCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy GuccioneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GuccioneCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GuccioneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GuccioneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GuccioneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.