GUESS (CRYPTO:GUESS) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

GUESS (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One GUESS token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001598 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and YoBit. During the last week, GUESS has traded flat against the US dollar. GUESS has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $21,179.00 worth of GUESS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00790636 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00173816 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00064538 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

GUESS Token Profile

GUESS was first traded on October 28th, 2017. GUESS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. GUESS’s official Twitter account is @peerguess. GUESS’s official message board is medium.com/@peerguess. GUESS’s official website is peerguess.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerguess is a cryptocurrency price ticker app designed to predict price movements in Bitcoin in the next 24h. It allows users to guess future prices to earn gems, learn about community tendencies and have access to the sophisticated data to improve their intuition. The aforementioned Gems can be converted to GUESS, an Ethereum-based token that acts the main currency in the platform allowing users to access aditional features. “

Buying and Selling GUESS

GUESS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy GUESS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GUESS must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GUESS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

