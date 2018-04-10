Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 17,897 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (CEVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of CEVA worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the third quarter valued at $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CEVA in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CEVA by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS lowered shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of CEVA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.12, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. CEVA had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 768 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $31,872.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

