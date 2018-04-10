Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Prothena Corp (PRTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Prothena worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Woodford Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,528,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,223,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,523.68, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.70. Prothena Corp has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 33.37% and a negative net margin of 556.84%. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. equities analysts predict that Prothena Corp will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

