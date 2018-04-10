Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ameriprise Financial worth $40,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.29. 708,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,242. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $118.84 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $20,678.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($1.90). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 4,381 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $699,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,693.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Davey Mcgraw sold 5,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $957,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,121. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $150.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

