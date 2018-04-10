Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 977,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,518 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Apache worth $41,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Apache by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 142,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apache by 28.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Apache by 9.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,392,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 125,819 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apache by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,980,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,518,000 after buying an additional 27,069 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

APA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. 8,260,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,731. The stock has a market cap of $14,624.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Apache Co. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $54.64.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. Apache had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 416.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apache from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.07.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

