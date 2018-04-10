Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459,163 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of NRG Energy worth $41,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 96,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 322,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 168,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.56. 3,734,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,927,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,516.43, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $31.15.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

