Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Stake Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) by 297.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,097 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 276,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 514.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,167.28, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $28.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 8,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $220,257.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shon A. Boney sold 291,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $8,157,268.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,688.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 866,578 shares of company stock valued at $23,568,092. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

