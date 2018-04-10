Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,437 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.67% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

CVTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.50) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

CVTI stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.00. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Covenant Transportation Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David Ray Parker sold 25,773 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $773,705.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,755 shares of company stock worth $5,013,282 over the last ninety days. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/guggenheim-capital-llc-sells-76437-shares-of-covenant-transportation-group-inc-cvti-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc is a provider of expedited long haul freight transportation, primarily using two-person driver teams in transcontinental lanes. The Company’s services also include refrigerated, dedicated, cross-border, regional and brokerage. The Company’s segments include Truckload and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.