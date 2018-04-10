Guggenheim Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Guggenheim Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1773 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJD traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $33.25. 3,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,663. Guggenheim Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

