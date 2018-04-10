Guncoin (CRYPTO:GUN) Reaches Market Cap of $518,145.00

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Guncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guncoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Guncoin has a total market cap of $518,145.00 and $320.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002892 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00083097 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009239 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000289 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Guncoin Coin Profile

Guncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 208,333,678 coins. Guncoin’s official website is www.guncoin.info. Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “GunCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. It focuses on firearms commerce. “

Buying and Selling Guncoin

Guncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Guncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guncoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

