GXChain (GXS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.64 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $144.66 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $2.41 or 0.00035750 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bit-Z, Gate.io and OEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002965 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00743459 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014533 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00179010 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00039610 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00059162 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00132783 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io, QBTC, OEX, Bit-Z, BigONE, Allcoin and Binance. It is not currently possible to buy GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

