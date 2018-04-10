Halcon Resources Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (HK)

Halcon Resources Co. (NYSE:HK) – Imperial Capital decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halcon Resources in a report released on Friday, April 6th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Halcon Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Halcon Resources had a net margin of 141.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HK. TheStreet downgraded Halcon Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price objective on Halcon Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Halcon Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Halcon Resources stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. Halcon Resources has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $810.38, a PE ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 3.95.

In related news, CEO Floyd C. Wilson bought 50,000 shares of Halcon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,716.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc sold 765,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $6,182,533.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,170,466 shares of company stock worth $7,982,275 and sold 3,842,736 shares worth $32,079,567. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 125,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

