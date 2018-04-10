Tyers Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,368 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,192 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,316,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,604,257. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41,120.76, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

In related news, insider Timothy Mckeon sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $251,835.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robb L. Voyles sold 39,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,008,996 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Jefferies Group set a $62.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Cowen set a $54.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

