Halloween Coin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (HALLO)

Halloween Coin (CURRENCY:HALLO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Halloween Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Halloween Coin has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Halloween Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $192.00 worth of Halloween Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.40 or 0.04434060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001272 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014001 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007716 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012757 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Halloween Coin

Halloween Coin (CRYPTO:HALLO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2016. Halloween Coin’s total supply is 264,676,661 coins.

Buying and Selling Halloween Coin

Halloween Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy Halloween Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halloween Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halloween Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

