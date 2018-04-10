Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post $29.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $29.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.43 million to $178.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $217.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $141.96 million to $306.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $189.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.11 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 89.83% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was up 386.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 44.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. 863,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,278. The stock has a market cap of $2,815.70, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.54 Million” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/halozyme-therapeutics-inc-halo-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-29-54-million-updated.html.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.