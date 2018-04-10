Happycoin (HPC) Achieves Market Cap of $596,391.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $596,391.00 and approximately $9,814.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 52.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.26 or 0.04430570 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001274 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014000 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007715 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012957 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 14,108,156 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

