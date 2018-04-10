Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) PT Set at $12.00 by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) has been assigned a $12.00 price objective by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $10.35 on Monday. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.43, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 million. analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, major shareholder Jmp Group Llc bought 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $33,836.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 64,561 shares of company stock worth $689,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.54% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

