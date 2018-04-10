Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.73%.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock remained flat at $$10.35 on Tuesday. 5,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 89.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCAP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 price target on shares of Harvest Capital Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, major shareholder Jmp Group Llc bought 5,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $58,014.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 64,561 shares of company stock worth $689,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.59% of Harvest Capital Credit as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

