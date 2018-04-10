Head to Head Contrast: Hawaiian Telcom (HCOM) vs. TalkTalk Telecom Group (TKTCY)

TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS: TKTCY) and Hawaiian Telcom (NASDAQ:HCOM) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Hawaiian Telcom shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Hawaiian Telcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TalkTalk Telecom Group pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Hawaiian Telcom does not pay a dividend. TalkTalk Telecom Group pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares TalkTalk Telecom Group and Hawaiian Telcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TalkTalk Telecom Group N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian Telcom -29.11% -6.64% -2.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TalkTalk Telecom Group and Hawaiian Telcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TalkTalk Telecom Group $2.33 billion 1.02 $75.82 million $0.68 18.38 Hawaiian Telcom $368.42 million 0.85 -$107.24 million N/A N/A

TalkTalk Telecom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Telcom.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TalkTalk Telecom Group and Hawaiian Telcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TalkTalk Telecom Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Hawaiian Telcom 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

TalkTalk Telecom Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Telcom has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TalkTalk Telecom Group beats Hawaiian Telcom on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TalkTalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Hawaiian Telcom

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. provides communications services and products to residential and business customers in the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. The company offers local telephone services, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance, and private lines. It also provides high-speed Internet, long distance, television, Internet protocol based network, managed, billing and collection, and wireless services; data center services, including colocation and virtual private cloud; customer premises equipment; and data solutions. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 271,000 voice access lines; 22,000 business voice over Internet protocol lines; 110,000 high-speed Internet lines; and 45,000 video subscribers. Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

