Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -0.01

News coverage about Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Haynes International earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1957860847309 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haynes International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.54. 97,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,758. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $471.39, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -112.82%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

