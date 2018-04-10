Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Haynes International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Haynes International stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 97,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $471.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.95 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. equities analysts expect that Haynes International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -112.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 59.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 63.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

