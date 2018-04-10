Hays (HAS) Receives Buy Rating from UBS

UBS reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a report published on Friday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAS. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on Hays from GBX 165 ($2.33) to GBX 177.10 ($2.50) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.26) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Numis Securities raised their price objective on Hays from GBX 180 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.69) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 186.59 ($2.64).

HAS opened at GBX 185.10 ($2.62) on Friday. Hays has a 1-year low of GBX 155 ($2.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 206.20 ($2.91).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

In other news, insider Andy Martin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £68,600 ($96,961.13).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/hays-has-receives-buy-rating-from-ubs.html.

About Hays

Hays plc is a recruitment company. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific; Continental Europe & Rest of World, and United Kingdom & Ireland. The Company offers temporary and permanent recruitment services to private and public sector markets. It operates in over 30 countries and approximately 20 specialisms.

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.