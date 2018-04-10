HBK Investments L P Purchases 12,600 Shares of United Community Bank, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

HBK Investments L P lifted its position in United Community Bank, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 172.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in United Community Bank were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of United Community Bank by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 716,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Community Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Community Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. United Community Bank, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,470.57, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

United Community Bank (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.26 million. United Community Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Bank, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from United Community Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. United Community Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered United Community Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

United Community Bank Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

