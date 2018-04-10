HBK Investments L P Buys New Holdings in SendGrid (NYSE:SEND)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. HBK Investments L P owned 0.25% of SendGrid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEND. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SendGrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SendGrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SendGrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SendGrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SendGrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sameer Dholakia sold 368,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $8,417,760.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig Kaes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $800,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SendGrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SendGrid from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SendGrid from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of SendGrid in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on SendGrid in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

SendGrid stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. 385,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1,070.09 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.47. SendGrid has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.03.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 million. analysts forecast that SendGrid will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SendGrid Profile

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

