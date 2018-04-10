HBK Investments L P Acquires 2,997 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned 0.07% of Ingevity worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 58,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 142.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 101,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 17.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $76.36. 154,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,114.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Ingevity Corp has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $229.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ingevity from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on Ingevity to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Ingevity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

