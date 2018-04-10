HBK Investments L P Has $479,000 Holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

HBK Investments L P reduced its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,706,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,751,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,329,000 after acquiring an additional 603,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 493,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 226,032 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 666.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 158,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,322,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,059,000 after acquiring an additional 150,871 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David J. Smetana bought 5,800 shares of Mack Cali Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $97,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1,531.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.50). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. equities analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “HBK Investments L P Has $479,000 Holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/hbk-investments-l-p-has-479000-stake-in-mack-cali-realty-corp-cli-updated-updated.html.

About Mack Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.