HBK Investments L P Boosts Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 300.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,842 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 769.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,017,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,142 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,153,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,063 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,863,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,400 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,936,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,951,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,456,000 after purchasing an additional 402,704 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,262. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $108.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,990.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.62.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates through seven segments, which include language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, pre-school education, overseas study consulting services and study tour.

