HBK Investments L P Acquires 4,900 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

HBK Investments L P boosted its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in UGI by 823.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 423,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 378,061 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of UGI by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 238,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 76,474 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of UGI by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 225,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $2,716,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,524,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Perreault bought 2,270 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $99,811.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,524.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7,655.88, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.88%. UGI’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/hbk-investments-l-p-purchases-4900-shares-of-ugi-corp-ugi-updated-updated-updated.html.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.