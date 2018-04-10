Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P decreased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,800 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.06% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 211,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 15.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYAM opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,102.37, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.51. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.31 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 33.92%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on RYAM shares. Vertical Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc is engaged in the production of cellulose specialties. The Company’s product lines include cellulose specialties and commodity products. Its products are used in manufacturing processes. The Company’s products are sold throughout the world to companies for use in various industrial applications, and to produce a range of products, including cigarette filters, foods, pharmaceuticals, textiles and electronics.

