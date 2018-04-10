41,700 Shares in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 155,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.1% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 9,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $51.89 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $13,861.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ameren had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $104,380.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,193.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Lyons sold 13,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $714,811.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,986 shares of company stock worth $925,147. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

