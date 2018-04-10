20,300 Shares in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in OneMain by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,765,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,885,000 after buying an additional 1,068,203 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in OneMain by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,550,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after buying an additional 593,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,804,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,891,000 after buying an additional 497,067 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,208,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after purchasing an additional 451,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OneMain by 22.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,231,000 after purchasing an additional 344,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OMF. Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,003.04, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.74.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. OneMain had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments: Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

